An Italian journalist Francesca Marino revealed that around 130 to 170 militants were killed in the airstrike carried out by Indian defence forces in Balakot Pakistan.

The Italian journalist reported that the Pakistani army had reached the JeM camp after two hours of the attack and cordoned off the area. They shifted the injured to another camp. The injured were treated by Pakistani military doctors and some 45 are still lingering in the hospital.

The report by the journalist says that 11 trainers were also killed in the attack including bomb makers and those providing weapons training to the new recruits. Two of these trainers were from Afghanistan.

India struck the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot during the wee hours of 26 February in retaliation to the Pulwama attack in which JeM terrorist killed 40 Indian soldiers.

The IAF airstrike using Mirage-2000 jets were highly successful and maximum damage was done to the terror camps.