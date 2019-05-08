KeralaLatest News

Minister M.M.gives reply to Muralidharan’s statement against DGP

May 8, 2019, 06:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Electricity minister M.M.Mani has come forward with severe criticism against Congress MLA K.Muraleedharan. He raised criticism against Muraleedharan’s statement against state police chief Loknath Behra.

Earlier Muralidharan has said that DGP Loknath Behra has a job of licking the chappals of Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Manis on his Facebook page has raised his criticism. He said that Muralidharan.s statement may be his memories about the experiences he has seen when his father was Chief Minister.

Tags

Related Articles

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed

Jan 22, 2019, 06:00 pm IST

Bhima Koregaon Case: Court terms Anand Teltumbde’s arrest illegal, orders release

Feb 2, 2019, 10:18 pm IST
breaking news

PETITION ON STERLITE COMPANY POSTPONED; BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

4 Hopeful Inventions in 2018

May 16, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close