Minister M.M.gives reply to Muralidharan’s statement against DGP

Electricity minister M.M.Mani has come forward with severe criticism against Congress MLA K.Muraleedharan. He raised criticism against Muraleedharan’s statement against state police chief Loknath Behra.

Earlier Muralidharan has said that DGP Loknath Behra has a job of licking the chappals of Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Manis on his Facebook page has raised his criticism. He said that Muralidharan.s statement may be his memories about the experiences he has seen when his father was Chief Minister.