Royal Enfield issues recall for 7,000 Bullet motorcycles

Royal Enfield has issued a recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet series comprising the Bullet 350, Bullet 350 ES and Bullet 500 models. The recall is concerning a brake-caliper bolt on the aforementioned motorcycles that were manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

The statement revealed that the torque maintained on the brake-caliper bolts was not as per the manufacturer’s quality standards; and the recall is a proactive measure considering the importance of the parts concerned. Royal Enfield is also contacting affected customers to rectify the issue.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 is powered by a 499cc motor that produces 27.5hp and 41.3Nm of torque, while the 346cc motor on the Bullet 350 and the 350 ES makes 20hp and 28Nm of torque. The Bullet 350 bikes are the most affordable offerings from the manufacturer’s portfolio and were recently updated with ABS as per the new safety norms.