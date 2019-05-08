‘RSS stands for women entry in Sabarimala’, says Hindu Aikya Vedi leader

The RSS leaders in Kerala have overturned their stand in Sabarimala women entry. Hindu Aikya Vedi leader R.V.Babu has made it clear that the RSS stand in Sabarimala women entry. He in a Facebook post said that RSS is of opinion that any ritual and custom change including women entry can be made in Sabarimala.

His statement came just after the allegation raise by Padma Pillai, ‘The ready to wait campaign’ leader who stood in the front of Sabarimala protest. She accused that the RSS and BJp took the leadership of Sabarimala protest only to oppose Pinarayi Vijayan.

R.V.Babu said that the RSS holds that the decision about changes in rituals must be taken by the head priest and Hindu saints. The RSS Prantha Karyavah P.Gopalankutty Master has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and he has that time declared this also. We protested only the way the government carried out, Babu said.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi leader’s statement came as there is a tug of war between RSS supporters in Sabarimala issue. Earlier Padma Pillai has come forward with severe criticism against RSS and BJP. She in a Facebook post wrote that the RSS and BJP have exploited the devotees and the protest carried out was only to oppose Pinarayi.