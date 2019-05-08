Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty again slip down

May 8, 2019, 05:30 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices continued their fall down today also. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty again closed their trading in a loss.

The BSE Sensex ended 487.50 points, or 1.27 % lower at 37,789 points. The NSE Nifty also ended lower at 138.45 points or 1.20 % at 11359.45 points.

Asian Paints, HCL Tech and TCS are the top gainers in the market. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, TATA Motors, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Yes Bank and ONGC were the top losers.

