Suicide bomb attack near Sufi shrine killed 10

May 8, 2019, 10:26 pm IST
Five police commandos and five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside the famous Sufi shrine Data Darbar shrine in Pakistan’s Lahore city. The incident also left 25 others injured.

As per the police, the suicide bomber aged around 15 made no suspected movement before blowing himself up. The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JeA), a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The Data Darbar shrine is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year. In 2010, the shrine was targeted in a suicide attack that killed more than 40 people.

