The ceasefire between Mamata and Rahul might be due to the KCR-Vijayan meet on a federal front plan

BJP has severely attacked both Rahul Gandhji and Mamatha Banerjee. It was Tuesday that Rahul and Mamatha tiptoed around each other.

Attacking Mamata, Rahul said, “Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh to everyone. Has anyone here got that money? Surely someone should have. Has Modi or Mamata given anyone a job? Has Modi got a fair price for farmers? Has Mamata?”

Responding to the attack, Mamata called Rahul Gandhi a “bachcha chhele” or “young lad.”

But recently she did not attack congress at all. She only focused on BJP president Amit Shah and PM Modi.

On the same day, Amit Shah slammed Mamata over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. On Sunday, she had chided people who had shouted that slogan as her car went past in a town in West Midnapore district.

This ceasefire between Mamata and Rahul might be due to the KCR-Vijayan meet on a federal front plan.

On Wednesday, KCR also met the Congress president Rahul Gandhi.