The Congress party will bring petrol and diesel within the ambit of the GST says Rahul Gandhi

May 8, 2019, 04:44 pm IST
The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asserted that his party will bring down the prices of petrol and diesel within the constraints of GST. He asserted the same on his Facebook page.

“To reduce this burden, the Congress party will bring petrol and diesel within the ambit of the GST and will try and reduce the increasing prices,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

He also added that he is making this kind of innovation as Congress believes that rising prices have put a heavy burden on the life of the common man.
In the current structure, both the central and state governments levy a tax on petrol, diesel, crude, and natural gas. The Centre charges excise duty, while each state has its own Value Added Tax (VAT). Added to these are the dealer commissions, all of which inflates the price that consumers pay at the retail pumps.

