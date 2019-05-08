There is an  international conspiracy behind the conversion of the famous writer to Islam, accuses social activist

A social activist accused that there was an international conspiracy behind the religious conversion of the famous Malayalam- English writer Madhavikutty (Kamala Das). M.P.Mohammad a social activist has accused this.

He said that former lawmaker and orator A.P.Abdussamad Samadhani has received around 10 lakh US dollar from a Saudi religious organisation for this. Canadian writer, Merrily Weisbord, who was the long-time friend of Madhavikutty had written about the conspiracy in her book ‘The Love Queen of Malabar’. The book depicts the life of the celebrated writer of Malayalam.

The man behind the conversion was Muslim League leader and prominent orator and writer, Abdussamad Samadhani, and he received $10 lakh for converting Madhavikutty to Islam, he said.

Merrily Weisbord writes in her book that Samadhani took the money from an organization based in Saudi Arabia for his service to convert the famous writer.

Madhavitkutty converted to Islam when she was 65 years old. She died 10 years later in 2009