This is the name of ‘Royal Baby’ of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle named their newborn son Archie. The announcement came after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the royal couple announced on their official Instagram account.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©?SussexRoyal
