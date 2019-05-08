Latest NewsInternational

This is the name of ‘Royal Baby’ of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

May 8, 2019, 11:57 pm IST
Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle named their newborn son Archie. The announcement came after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the royal couple announced on their official Instagram account.

 

 

