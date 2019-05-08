This is what Arvind Kejriwal said about Priyanka Gandhi’s LS campaigning

The AAP party supremo Aravind Kejriwal has asserted that the Priyanka Gandhi is wasting her time in campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He also accused her of not while accusing her of not going to places where the BJP is in a direct fight.

“She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time. Why doesn’t she campaign in Rajasthan and MP? She is doing rallies in UP against SP-BSP. She is doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both the brother and the sister are not going to those places where there is a direct fight with the BJP,” he told media

We will make the unauthorised colonies liveable and upgrade their infrastructure facilities. We want to give them a life of dignity. We want the people to give us the power to help create an environment feasible for a better Delhi,” Kejriwal added.