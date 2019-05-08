Latest NewsNEWS

This is what Arvind Kejriwal said about Priyanka Gandhi’s LS campaigning

May 8, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

The AAP party supremo Aravind Kejriwal has asserted that the Priyanka Gandhi is wasting her time in campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He also accused her of not while accusing her of not going to places where the BJP is in a direct fight.

“She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time. Why doesn’t she campaign in Rajasthan and MP? She is doing rallies in UP against SP-BSP. She is doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both the brother and the sister are not going to those places where there is a direct fight with the BJP,” he told media

We will make the unauthorised colonies liveable and upgrade their infrastructure facilities. We want to give them a life of dignity. We want the people to give us the power to help create an environment feasible for a better Delhi,” Kejriwal added.

Tags

Related Articles

Ready to take the initiative to facilitate ‘negotiation talks’ between the government and the Maoists, says Ramesh Chennithala

Feb 13, 2017, 10:24 am IST

The train hit three elephants; Express mows down in West Bengal

Aug 7, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
Nivin-Pauly-Mikhael

Nivin pauly’s terrific first look poster in Mikhael going viral

Nov 29, 2018, 10:08 am IST

India’s forex reserves reach 412 billion US dollar

Apr 6, 2019, 12:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close