This new social media challenge involves putting cockroaches on this part of your body

There is nothing new about the upcoming online challenges that are welling up in social media. There are a huge number of people who are trying them out also. Recently this new bizarre online challenge will make you say … yuck ! as it contains dealings with cockroaches.

You are supposed to put cockroaches in your face. You can put them in any part of your face.

Many have accepted the online challenge are after it.

There are even some who are ready to place it on their mouth.

Started by a Facebook user named Alex Aung, according to some reports, this new challenge dares participants to post a selfie with a cockroach on their face.

The bizarre challenge started on April 20.