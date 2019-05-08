Latest NewsNEWS

This school enrolls Sheep as students for maintaining the class open throughout

May 8, 2019, 08:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

According to the news reports Fifteen sheep have been enrolled in a class in Primary school located in France after parents feared falling pupil numbers would see some classes closed.

The move came after the school in Crêts en Belledonne, a village at the foot of the Alps was told one of its 11 classes would be closed after numbers fell from 266 to 261.

Added to register was a pupil called “Baa-bete” and another called “Saute-Mouton” – the sheepish equivalent of ‘leapfrog’ – in a comic ceremony watched by children, parents and teachers.

The teachers have asserted that now they have no chance to close any class.

On Tuesday morning a local herder and his dog came to school with some 50 sheep in tow, 15 of whom were “officially” registered after showing their birth certificates.

Tags

Related Articles

narendra modi

Taking lives out of ‘Gau Bhakti’ cannot be acceptable: Prime Minister Modi

Jun 29, 2017, 01:38 pm IST

Ebola Virus : WHO vaccinates 30 million Africans against Ebola

Jun 29, 2017, 08:50 am IST

Sydney Test: Pujara Misses Double, Pant On the Way to Ton

Jan 4, 2019, 09:58 am IST

Don’t fall prey to social media propaganda, says Amit Shah to youths

Sep 10, 2017, 08:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close