To restore adult content in social networking sites: Pornhub wants to by Tumbler

May 8, 2019, 12:58 am IST
The Canadian website Pornhub, the world’s most popular porn website and the 25th most popular among all websites on the planet, says it’s very interested in acquiring Tumblr, the struggling microblogging site that banned adult content in December 2018.

By purchasing the platform the pornhub aim to restore its adult contents back in social media networks and microblogging sites. At present, Tumblr hosts 465,4 million blogs and 172 billion of posts.

Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said Pornhub is “extremely interested” in buying Tumblr, and plans to restore Tumblr’s NSFW reputation if and when this deal pushes through. Pornhub is owned by MindGeek, which enjoys a near monopoly of the online porn business worldwide.

