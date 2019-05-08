US proposes a hike in H-1B visa application fee

The US administration led by president Donald Trump is proposing a hike in the H-1B visa application fee. US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta proposed the hike while testifying before a Congressional committee on an annual budget of the Department of Labour for the fiscal year 2020 beginning October 1, 2019.

Acosta said the hike will help increase funding for the expansion of an apprentice programme, which trains American youths in technology-related activities.

The Indian IT companies, which account for a large number of H-1B applications are likely to face the additional financial burden because of this proposed increase in H-1B filing fees.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.