Vidya Balan to Play ‘Human Computer’ Shakuntala Devi

Actor Vidya Balan is set star in Math Genius in the role of mathematical whiz Shakuntala Devi. The film will be directed by Anu Menon, who has previously worked on Amazon Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please!, and is being backed by Abundantia Entertainment, the production house behind films such as Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Shakuntala Devi earned the nickname ‘human computer’ for her mathematical abilities.

Shakuntala Devi earned the moniker ‘human computer’ for her impressive ability to memorise and compute numbers in record time, a talent that earned her a spot in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1982. She also authored several books on several subjects such as arithmetic, puzzles and astrology during her lifetime. Her book, The World of Homosexuals, is considered to be the first study of homosexuality in India.

Speaking about her role in the film Vidya Balan said,

Vidya Balan”I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math… and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Director Anu Menon added, “Shakuntala Devi was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically. Her love for numbers and the passion with which she spread the joy of maths, against all odds is truly fascinating. Shakuntala is a true heroine for our times. I hope all of us together can do justice to the life of Shakuntala, who was truly one of her kind.”