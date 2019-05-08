CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

VIRAL WATCH ; This girls overtakes Wink Girl Priya Varrier with this new sensation gesture

May 8, 2019, 09:21 pm IST
The RCB fan who has captured the attention of everyone has now crossed the fanship of the Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier.

The girl in the red off the shoulder crop top, Deepika Ghose, an RCB fan, was enjoying the match when the cameras at the stadium turned towards her and since then her video has gone viral.

The girl’s Instagram account was also made public and the number of followers on it has since crossed 270k overnight.

 

Thanks for all the birthday love! ?

i swear i wasn’t tryna be a #Kardashian for #halloween

#roséallday

#krishdee #mylifeline ?

