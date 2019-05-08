VIRAL WATCH ; This girls overtakes Wink Girl Priya Varrier with this new sensation gesture

The RCB fan who has captured the attention of everyone has now crossed the fanship of the Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier.
Indian Twitter right now :
“Kudi da pata karo kede pind di aa, kede sheher di aa” #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/cf0eX0sAgi
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2019
The girl in the red off the shoulder crop top, Deepika Ghose, an RCB fan, was enjoying the match when the cameras at the stadium turned towards her and since then her video has gone viral.
The girl’s Instagram account was also made public and the number of followers on it has since crossed 270k overnight.
