”Warships used for vacationing”, Prime Minister charges Gandhi family on misusing Indian Nay’s assets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a sensational charge against the ‘Gandhi dynasty’. Prime Minister charged that the Gandhi family has used warships for vacationing. He made this sensational shocking revelation while addressing the mega rally of BJP at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Rajiv Gandhi r and the Gandhi family used Indian Navy’s warship INS Viraat like a personal taxi.

“The incident relates to the period when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister and had gone on holidays. At that time, INS Virat was deployed to secure borders but at that time, INS Viraat was sent to fetch Gandhi family. It stopped for 10 days. Rajiv Gandhi’s in-laws were also present. Isn’t it a breach of national security that foreign nationals were allowed to board the ship… A military chopper was also placed at their disposal,” PM Modi said.