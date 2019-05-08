Latest NewsIndia

”Warships used for vacationing”, Prime Minister charges Gandhi family on misusing Indian Nay’s assets

May 8, 2019, 08:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a sensational charge against the ‘Gandhi dynasty’. Prime Minister charged that the Gandhi family has used warships for vacationing. He made this sensational shocking revelation while addressing the mega rally of BJP at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Rajiv Gandhi r and the Gandhi family used Indian Navy’s warship INS Viraat like a personal taxi.

“The incident relates to the period when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister and had gone on holidays. At that time, INS Virat was deployed to secure borders but at that time, INS Viraat was sent to fetch Gandhi family. It stopped for 10 days. Rajiv Gandhi’s in-laws were also present. Isn’t it a breach of national security that foreign nationals were allowed to board the ship… A military chopper was also placed at their disposal,” PM Modi said.

Tags

Related Articles

Latest photos of beauty queen Shonali Nagrani

Dec 30, 2017, 09:19 pm IST
uae

UAE Residents to Get 5 Day Holiday Next Month. Have You Picked Your Picnic Spot?

Jul 11, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

All You Need To Know About Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Dec 9, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

This sin committed by BJP in 1999 lead to Pulwama terror attacks” says Raj Babbar

May 4, 2019, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close