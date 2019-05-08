“We need a #men too movement here ” says relatives and friends of Karan Oberoi

Family and friends have been asked to start a men’s movement after a television anchor was arrested in connection with the rape case. The actor Karan Oberoi has been arrested for allegedly raping and filming her pictures for future money scandalising according to the complaint given by the lady. The coloumist Pooja Bedi and sister Gurbani Abrai have said that the woman’s complaint is fake.

The actress Sudhanshu pandey asserted that the complaint tis completely unbelievble.

Sudhanshu said, “I have known Karan since two decades. We have seen each other’s ups and downs both on the professional and personal front. Karan’s father is a decorated retired Army officer and a war hero. Karan comes from a good family and had a solid upbringing. He was in the merchant navy before he became an actor. He has always led a disciplined life and has no vices. Since we know how he is, we can’t believe the kind of allegations that have been levelled against him. He is one of the most chivalrous guys I have ever come across. Forget the allegations, I have never seen him raise his voice while talking to a woman or behave rudely with her. So, this is a completely unbelievable situation that we are in right now. That’s the reason why we have come together and stand united. We want to tell people that what’s happening to him is wrong.”