Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Video of Police beating a women gets viral , police claims footage as two years old; Details Inside

May 9, 2019, 03:52 pm IST
1 minute read

Video of Police beating a women gets viral, police claims footage as two years old; Details Inside

The video is still verifying by the Gwalior police officials in which a Policeman was seen repeatedly beating up a woman with a child in her hands. The video is believed to be hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The video showcased three women each with a child cringing on the floor. The women could be seen crying while a policeman holding a stick asked them to stand up.

In the video, the policeman continues to beat the women gathered and sitting in a room and later pulls one of them in her hair asking to stand.

Four other policemen could also be seen in the video being mere spectators. The police station where the entire episode took place is believed to be in Gwalior.

Tags

Related Articles

“I am different from PM Modi, I love even those who dislike me”,says Rahul Gandhi 

Mar 9, 2018, 06:26 am IST

BJP’s biggest ally laments that BJP did injustice to them; hints at breaking alliance with Saffron party

Feb 17, 2018, 05:41 pm IST
vijay

Kerala Floods: Has Actor Vijay Come up With a Contribution or Not?

Aug 20, 2018, 10:10 am IST

Twinkle Khanna and Twitter user in “tweets war” with fitting reply and comments

Feb 4, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close