SRH Fans Blames Basil Thampi For Team’s Loss. Kane Williamson Explains Why He Was Chosen to Bowl Over Khaleel Ahmed

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday was eliminated from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 after they suffered a two-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Chasing 163, DC had lost some quick wickets and it was anybody’s game till the 18th over of the match. Everyone was expecting skipper Kane Williamson to hand over the ball to in-form Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the crucial 18th over. But Williamson chose Basil Thampi and Rishabh Pant took 22 runs off the Thampi over to tilt the match in their favor.

Explaining his decision, Williamson said that the with the longer square boundaries, he felt right-arm option would have been best as the cutters would go away from Pant, who is left-handed.

“Basically, with that [longer] side, we felt that the right arm option the cutters going away from the left-hander was our best bet,” he said after the defeat while adding “but Rishabh is a fantastic player and we were put under pressure and we didn’t quite execute our skills,” said Williamson.

Meanwhile, SRH fans are venting their frustrations on Basil Thampi, blaming him for the loss.