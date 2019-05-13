Congress leader quits party, says ‘humiliated’ by Priyanka Gandhi

An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader quit the party on Saturday alleging it ignored its local leaders and workers by giving the ticket to an “outsider”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhadohi Congress president Neelam Mishra said, “It was a big shock for us when the ticket was given to Ramakant Yadav, who is an outsider and a former BJP member.”

“Yadav distanced himself from the party workers. We were not provided with any support, despite the fact that Yadav was given crores in funds by the party,” she added.

The party members approached Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the matter, who, in turn, Mishra alleged, humiliated them.

“In her anger, Priyanka Gandhi used such words that should not have been used by a national general secretary of any party, let alone by a woman while speaking to another woman,” she said.

Mishra said that the party workers will support Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance candidate Rangnath Mishra in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as “he is a local”.

Following Mishra’s resignation, BJP’s candidate from Puri constituency Sambit Patra launched an attack on Congress, saying that the Bhadohi incident exposes the “naamdaar” (dynast) mentality of the Congress party.

“What happened to the Bhadohi Congress workers exposes the naamdaar mentality of Congress. The result of this is that the whole working committee of the Congress party in the region has given their resignation,” said Patra.

“The Congress workers said that they gave their resignation after Priyanka Gandhi used derogatory language. This shows the reality of Congress and exposes their hollow claims of treating every one with love,” he added.