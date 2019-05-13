SPECIAL STORY;This school principal gives handshake or hug to students just before morning class daily

A handshake or hug to students before the morning class is the most important routine of this principal of this social welfare school to boost their confidence.

The principal S Rupa was inspired by a Youtube video, in which a teacher greets primary school children in this manner.

Rupa, is the principal of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School/ Junior college especially meant for girls situated at Addaguduru in Yadadri-Bhongir district, then decided to try out the gestures at a summer camp.

She greeted her students, belonging to backward sections of society, with either a handshake, a hug, a high five or a fist bump. She then took printouts of the signs and pasted it where they could see it.

Rupa said she greets the children with a hug or a handshake before the start of classes in the morning. Her thoughtful gesture has won her praise from senior officials, who have now decided to implement the practice in all schools, but not every day, for fifth standard children