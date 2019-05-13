Latest NewsNEWS

VIRAL WATCH; 80 year old mother of Milind Soman nails with 16 pushups in Mothers day

May 13, 2019, 05:59 pm IST
When the entire Bollywood was engaged in celebrating the Mother’s day by sharing the images of themselves with their mothers, the fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has made a different approach to the concept.

The 53-year-old took to his official Twitter account to share a video of himself doing push-ups with his 80-year-old mother along with him. And yes, she too was doing push-ups.


The video that is captioned, “It’s never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young.
#mothersday #love #mom #momgoals #fitwomen4fitfamilies #fitness #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitterin2019 #livetoinspire make every day mother’s day,” shows the mother and son duo doing push-ups on the sand.

