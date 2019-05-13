VIRAL WATCH; 80 year old mother of Milind Soman nails with 16 pushups in Mothers day

When the entire Bollywood was engaged in celebrating the Mother’s day by sharing the images of themselves with their mothers, the fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has made a different approach to the concept.

The 53-year-old took to his official Twitter account to share a video of himself doing push-ups with his 80-year-old mother along with him. And yes, she too was doing push-ups.



The video that is captioned, “It’s never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young.

#mothersday #love #mom #momgoals #fitwomen4fitfamilies #fitness #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitterin2019 #livetoinspire make every day mother’s day,” shows the mother and son duo doing push-ups on the sand.