116 iron nails, long wire and an iron pellet removed from the stomach of a 42-year-old man

Doctors at the Bundi government hospital has removed 116 iron nails, long wire and an iron pellet from the stomach of a 42-year-old man in their hospital.

The senior doctor Anil Saini has asserted that the nails measured 6.5 cm and it took an hour and a half to remove the objects from the man’s body.

“I was stunned after noticing the objects in his X-ray report after which I recommended for a CT scan. That, too, confirmed the same after which the patient was operated upon on Monday,? said Dr Saini. she asserted

The patient is identified as Bhola Shankar.

He has come for a medical checkup following a regular stomach pain for last few days.

The condition of the patient is normal and he was speaking properly post operation, Dr Saini further said.

“However, he is not being able to narrate as to how he happened to swallow such a huge quantity of objects. The iron nails could have proved fatal if any of these had entered his intestine,? the doctor added.