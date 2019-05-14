“669” (sex for six days, six times, with emphasis on duration) to improve your life” Alibaba’s Jack Ma to his employees

The founder of Alibaba Jack Ma now has given advice to his employees on the spirit of “669” (sex for six days, sex six times, with emphasis on duration) to improve their life. This came after he counseled his employees on “996” (9 am to 9 pm, six days a week at the workplace).

It was during the official meeting that he has given the advice

“At work, we emphasize the spirit of ‘996’. In life, we should follow ‘669,’“ Jack Ma said.

The 54-year-old Ma was speaking at a mass wedding organized by his company. This event takes place every year on ‘Ali Day’ on May 10 at his company’s headquarters in Hangzhou.

The technology industry has criticised “996” work philosophy.

Many net users called “669” philosophy lewd as it gained traction on social media.

“Who on earth would have the energy to do 669 at home after 996 during work?” remarked one user.

The “669” quote was posted on Alibaba’s official page on Chinese social network Weibo with a winking emoji.

“Making a lewd joke in public and notoriously promoting it – are you being responsible to minors? Thumbs down this time,” said another user.