CRPF jawan feeds his lunch to differently-abled child in Kashmir : Watch Video

A video is doing the rounds on Twitter, in which a CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir is seen feeding a differently-abled child, a home-cooked meal on the streets. The video, titled ‘We care’, was posted by the Jammu and Kashmir police on its official Twitter account.

In the video, a Sikh jawan can be seen feeding the small boy, who is sitting on steps of a closed shop.

The policeman feeds the child, wearing a black shirt and pant, from a lunch box. He also goes on to wipe the face of the boy with his hand, and later gives him water to drink.

Later it was revealed that the jawan in the video is Iqbal Singh who works as a driver in CRPF.

No sooner than it was posted, th video drew attention on Twitter and won appreciation from one and all. Some said that we all should be like Iqbal Singh and applauded his humanity.

Taking to Twitter former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti posted, “Armed forces operating in Kashmir are often tarred with the same brush. But that generalisation can sometimes be grossly unfair. Salute this man’s sense of compassion and humanity.”

She applauded the armed forces for their act of kindness and highlighted the fact that almost all the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir were seen under an unkind generalisation which is grossly unfair.