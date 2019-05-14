Mandana Karim trolled for posting video in bikini during Ramzan

The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi recently got trolled for posting a hot video in a bikini during the holy month of Ramzan.

In this video, one can see Mandana flaunting her beautiful body. Donning red and blue checkered bikini, Mandana is indeed setting the internet on fire. Many users have been asking about her fitness secrets however, some of them started trolling Mandana for wearing a bikini during the holy month of Ramzan.

She captioned the video, “Summer ready”.

Mandana got married to Indian businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017, however, they got divorced in the same year.