There are a lot of times Dhoni goes wrong but then you can’t say that to him.” says Kuldeep Yadav

May 14, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
Kuldeep Yadav has asserted that MS Dhoni sometimes falters with his suggestions, but that it’s difficult to point that out to him. Kuldeep Yadav also added that Dhoni generally doesn’t speak too much during matches, and only does so in between overs when he feels that it’s necessary to do so.

At the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Kuldeep Yadav said, “There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can’t say that to him.”

“He doesn’t speak much. He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something.”

India kick-start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

