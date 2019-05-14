This Player in IPL Final Played With a Bleeding Knee and Six Stitches

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling encounter by one run to lift their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. It was a nail-biting finish as the team in yellow needed 2 runs off the final ball, but veteran Lasith Malinga nailed it for Mumbai with a yorker as the batsman was trapped in front of the stumps.

The biggest turning of the match was probably the runout of CSK skipper MS Dhoni from where CSK didn’t recover completely. But it was the lone fight of Australian all rounder Shane Watson that kept CSK in the hunt throughout.

Watson had a not so great season in the IPL till the play offs, except for a match where he scored a 90+. But CSK persisted with him and he started rewarding the faith shown in him through the play offs. But what makes his 59 ball 80 effort incredible is that he batted with a bleeding knee. He also had six stitches on his knees.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee.. He got 6 stitches after the game..Got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone,” Harbhajan wrote on Instagram and shared a picture as well.