UDF confident in winning all the LoK Sabha seats except for this one

The UDF Kerala Wing is all confident about winning the Lok Sabha elections in the state by all the seats except for Palakkad, as per the conclusion reached at the UDF meeting held here on Monday.

UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that the pro-Rahul wave created in the state after the Congress president decided to contest from Wayanad had shattered the rival fronts. “Moreover, there is an anti-Narendra Modi and anti-Pinarayi Vijayan feeling among the people,” he claimed.

Chennithala has also interfered that he has filed a PIL with the Kerala HC for seeking intervention in the police ballot malpractices.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said he had urged Mr Meena to analyze the CCTV footage of the polling booth at Dharmadam in Kannur district where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cast his vote.