JNU student commits suicide in study room

May 17, 2019, 11:07 pm IST
A JNU student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a study room at the university.

Rishi Joshua, an MA second year student at the English centre and a resident of Kerala, e-mailed a purported suicide note to his English professor before hanging himself.

According to police, in the six-line e-mail, Joshua wrote to his professor, “From some time, I wanted to experience the physical state of death. By the time you read the mail, I will not be in a physical state. Take care of my parents.”

The police were informed about the incident around 11.30 am by the warden of Mahi Mandvi hostel, where Joshua resided.

