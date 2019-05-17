See super hot Tammannah in Devi 2 official trailer

The trailer of the horror comedy film ‘Devi 2″ has been released. The film is the sequel o to the hit horror comedy Devi which was released in 2016. Written and directed by AL Vijay, the film has Prabhu Deva and Tamanna in lead roles.

Sam CS has composed music for the film with Ayananka Bose cranking the camera and Anthony editing it. AL Vijay has penned the story for the sequel with veteran writer Crazy Mohan in charge of the dialogues. Produced by GV Films Limited and Trident Arts, Devi 2 includes Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji and Ajmal Amir in the cast.