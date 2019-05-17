This is what that had happened in the life of Tanushree Dutta After #MeToo

Tanushree Dutta who was sexually attacked by actor Nana Patekar on the sets of the film in 2008 has been revised through the metoo movement recently in last year. The actress is still fighting for justice.

It was in the last year that the actress triggers me too movement and months have gone into the investigation of her sexual harassment case. But her sister and actress Ishita Dutta says that thanks to her sister, now people are acknowledging that harassment is a serious issue.

The 2008 incident didn’t make Tanushree demotivate her younger sister from joining showbiz. “She is one of the reasons why I joined the industry. She motivated me a lot. Now, a lot of women look up to her. They are so proud of her for speaking up and starting something which was so required,” said Ishita, who made her acting debut with a Telugu film in 2012.

“I have been lucky enough not to face anything like this, but I know that a lot of friends have… in different industries. It does leave a scar. It’s a very tragic and traumatizing thing to happen,” she said.

Ishita will soon be seen as Pragati in the upcoming show Bepanah Pyaarr.”It is a love story and a thriller. People are going to find my character very cute and sweet. She is a girl of today. She is very confident, but clumsy at the same time. For her, her job is very important.