Latest NewsNEWS

24 year old BPO ends life after 25 days marriage and the reason will shock you

May 18, 2019, 01:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 24-year-old BPO just ended his life right after 25 days of marriage and the reason is that his wife had refused to return from her parent’s house.

The dead is identified as Shankar, a resident of M.C. Garden in Halasoor. He married Lakshita (19) following an affair.

His parents have lodged a complaint against Lakshita for abetment of suicide.

According to police, Shankar and Lakshita were in love for the past few years and they got married on April 18 at the sub-registrar’s office. After the wedding, Lakshita went to her parents’ house but did not return for days.

When Shankar called Lakshita, she did not answer. He then sent her a message saying “I will die if you did not answer my call”. To which she replied, “Go die”.

Sankar being depressed ended his life by hanging to the ceiling

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka tops in drive against smoking in public places

May 31, 2017, 09:49 am IST

“Why is Manmohan Singh so angry?”, Amit Shah hits back

Dec 14, 2017, 06:26 am IST

Over 100 people from Kerala joined ISIS, Over 300 voice clips as proof : Kerala Police

Nov 11, 2017, 09:56 pm IST

One dead and one injured in attack on Shia Hazaras in Pakistan

Apr 1, 2018, 10:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close