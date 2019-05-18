Central Pollution Control Board gives permission to clean these three rivers

The Central Pollution Control Board has approved and decided to clean three rivers and the restoration of them. The rivers include Musi, Nakka Vagu, and Kinnerasani rivers.

The decision was taken on the behalf after the National Green Tribunal expressed its disappointment in the efforts taken by the Hyderabad government towards protecting the streams and rivers in Telangana state. The committee will be headed by the chief Secretary S.K. Joshi to study the situation and prepare an action plan to clean up and restore the rivers and streams in phases.

Officials said that as part of the restoration activities, the government would identify the industries and other units causing the pollution and then shift them to other locations. It was further declared that effluent treatment plants would be established to discharge the treated water into the river and that the locations to set up said plants would be identified by September. The tenders for the same would be invited in August, said the officials.