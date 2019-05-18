Congress changes party’s Facebook and Twitter DP to that of Mahatma Gandhi.

The congress has changed the profile pictures of their official Facebook and Twitter to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The new move came in the wake of a raging controversy over BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks in support of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took potshots at BJP and RSS and said they are “God-Se Lovers” and not “God-ke-Lovers”, in a reference to remarks by Thakur and two other BJP leaders in support of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Godse.

I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS… Are not God-Ke Lovers. They are God-Se Lovers,” Rahul tweeted.

His tweet came after BJP leaders – Thakur, Ananthkumar Hegde and Nalin Kumar Kateel – had made pro-Godse remarks.