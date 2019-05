In hockey, the Indian men’s hockey team ended their tour Down Under with a 2-5 loss to world no. 2 Australia in the fifth and final match in Perth.

For the hosts, Trent Mitton scored two goals in the 11th and 24th minutes. The other 3 goals were scored by Flynn Ogilvie, Blake Govers and Tim Brand. For India, Nilakanta Sharma (12th) and Rupinderpal Singh (53rd) registered their names on the scoresheet.