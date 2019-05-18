“I will be assassinated like Indira Gandhi” says Arvind Kejeriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi supremo Arvind Kejriwal Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated liked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP,” Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab.

The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day,” he added.

Kejriwal was slapped by a man during his roadshow in Delhi

I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain saab (Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?” Kejriwal asked.