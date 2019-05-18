India’s Most wanted promo that got rejected by CBFC gets leaked

The ace actor Arjun Kapoor’s next film, India’s most wanted which is based on the true story of 5 Ib agents who are setting out to capture terrorists is being directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Despite the pre-production team has not announced the name of the terrorist it is said it would be based on Yasin Bhatkal, who masterminded the German Bakery, Pune blasts and serial blasts in the stadium in Bengaluru.

“Whoever kills an innocent, is guilty of killing humanity, and I am not saying this, this is the dialogue from the teaser. Within no time, this dialogue created an outrage, and people called out that it was unfair to link religious teaching to terrorist activities. The filmmakers were all set to release another dialogue that shows the other side of the story.

CBFC objected to both the Gita and Quran and demanded it to be cut from the film, because of which the filmmakers did not release it. But, the dialogue has found its way on the internet and is going viral. Interestingly, the Gita reference in the teaser had received a green signal from CBFC.