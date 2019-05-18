JNU Student commits suicide,Emails suicide note to Professor

A JNU student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a study room on Friday. According to reports, the victim, identified as Rishi Joshua, was an MA second year student at the English centre of the university.

As soon as the incident was reported, police was alerted around 11.30 am by the warden of Mahi Mandvi hostel, where Joshua resided. According to details by Police, the deceased, who was a resident of Kerala, e-mailed a purported suicide note to his English professor before ending his life.

According to a report by PTI, Police informed that in the six-line e-mail, Joshua wrote to his professor, “From sometime, I wanted to experience the physical state of death. By the time you read the mail, I will not be in physical state. Take care of my parents.”

After Police arrived in the varsity campus, they found that one room in the basement of the library building was locked from inside and there was no response on knocking the door. “Police reached at the varsity’s School of Languages after contacting the caller, the in-charge of Mahi Mandvi hostel,” said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West. Police said that they could see a body hanging from a ceiling fan from the window. The door was forcibly opened and the body was taken down by cutting the cable,” he said, adding a police team visited the spot and necessary investigation was conducted.