‘Mamangam’: Bollywood composer Sanchit Balhara will compose background music

‘Mamangam’ the period film starring Mammootty is one of the big-budget films ever made in Malayalam. Directed by M.Padmakumar, the film is set in the 15th century is based on ‘Mamangam’, a medieval fair where brave warriors from various regions would come together to showcase their skills at combat.

The movie has Mammootty in the lead role of a fiery ‘Chaaver’ (warrior). It revolves around the life of these warriors who plot to defeat the Zamorin rulers.

Bollywood based music composer Sanchit Balhara is handling background music department. He is best known for his work in similar epic films like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and the more recent ‘Kalank’. And songs will be composed by veteran M Jayachandran.