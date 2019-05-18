CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Mamangam’: Bollywood composer Sanchit Balhara will compose background music

May 18, 2019, 11:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Mamangam’ the period film starring Mammootty is one of the big-budget films ever made in Malayalam. Directed by M.Padmakumar, the film is set in the 15th century is based on ‘Mamangam’, a medieval fair where brave warriors from various regions would come together to showcase their skills at combat.

The movie has Mammootty in the lead role of a fiery ‘Chaaver’ (warrior). It revolves around the life of these warriors who plot to defeat the Zamorin rulers.

Bollywood based music composer Sanchit Balhara is handling background music department. He is best known for his work in similar epic films like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and the more recent ‘Kalank’. And songs will be composed by veteran M Jayachandran.

Tags

Related Articles

Google adds New tab in “search results”

May 27, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Non-Muslim expats property laws in the Emirates to know

Nov 4, 2017, 03:17 pm IST

Nadal thrashes Nick Kyrgios in China Open final

Oct 8, 2017, 09:12 pm IST

Man arrested for raping 3-month pregnant goat

Jan 17, 2019, 06:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close