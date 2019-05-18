Rahul Gandhi summoned for offensive remark on “Modi” surname.

A local court in Arunachal Pradesh has issued summons to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. the summons has been made on his offensive remarks on the Modi surname remark.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in East Siang district issued summons to Gandhi on May 8 ordering him to appear before it on July 24. Earlier, a criminal defamation suit was filed against the Congress chief by Arunachal’s Pasighat-based lawyer Omit Modi.

Rahul Gandhi had remarked ” “Why are all Modi’s thieves?

Gandhi’s “thief” jibe was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implied at Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. He was miffed with the PM for alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.