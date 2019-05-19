Chander, an Indian man in Australia has purchased his dream car with a customised licence plate that reads “I ARR”. Chanderr, who calls himself Rahman’s ‘biggest fan ever’ recently bought his dream car, a BMW and dedicated it to his idol by inscribing his name on the number plate. The car’s number plate now reads, ‘I love ARR’.

While sharing the images on Twitter, he wrote that he wanted the car to have his idol’s name on it and further thanked Rahman for changing his life with music.

Amongst the hundreds of wishes and likes, he got on his post, one was from the music maestro himself, who congratulated Chander for his car. He wrote, ‘Mubarak God bless’ on his Instagram post and later advised him to ‘Drive Safely’ on Twitter.

@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music. #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/zBC4GW0c3O — ?Chander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019

The fan is seen posing in front of his new BMW car — a red beauty from the Z4 series.

