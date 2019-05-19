After spending 20 hours in Kedranath, PM Modi did this when he reached Badrinath

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has performed Pooja at the Badrinath temple which he is on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

He has reached Badrinath after spending 20 hours in the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.

The PM offered prayers at innermost sanctum in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand’s ‘char dham’ religious circuit, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. He also expressed his profound gratitude towards the Election Commission for granting him permission to visit the places.

He told reporters he did not ask for anything while praying as it is not his nature. “God has given us the capacity to give and not demand,” he said.