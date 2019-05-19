Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

After spending 20 hours in Kedranath, PM Modi did this when he reached Badrinath

May 19, 2019, 01:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has performed Pooja at the Badrinath temple which he is on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

He has reached Badrinath after spending 20 hours in the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.

The PM offered prayers at innermost sanctum in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand’s ‘char dham’ religious circuit, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. He also expressed his profound gratitude towards the Election Commission for granting him permission to visit the places.

He told reporters he did not ask for anything while praying as it is not his nature. “God has given us the capacity to give and not demand,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

New smart radars installed on Sharjah roads

Aug 8, 2017, 02:37 pm IST

Rupee strengthens by 25 paise against dollar

Jan 24, 2019, 09:29 pm IST
India Army

Indian Army to move air defence units closer to Pakistan border

May 14, 2019, 10:44 pm IST

Baby Shower time for Mirakapoor, Check Pictures of her cake cutting with Shahid kapoor

Jul 16, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close