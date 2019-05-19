Anti-cancer drugs price slashed up to 90%

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has slashed the prices of 9 non-scheduled cancer drugs by up to 87%. The decision is in continuation of the efforts to bring down drugs prices.

The maximum retail price of 500 mg chemotherapy injection pemetrexed which is used to treat lung cancer, has come down from 22,000 rupees to 2,800 rupees. The price of 150 mg Erlotinib tablets will cost now cost 2,400 rupees instead of 8,800 rupees.

In February this year, the government had capped 42 cancer drugs at 30%.

At least 72 formulations and more than 390 brands reduced costs following the order. The price cut is expected to benefit about 22 lakh cancer patients in India and will result in annual savings of around 800 crore rupees to the patients.