BJP likely to win this seat predicts Mathrubhumi-Geowide exit poll

The exit poll survey conducted by Mathrubhumi and Geowide predicts a clear lead of UDF in Kerala. The exit poll results announced claims that UDF will grab 15 out of 20 seats in the state. The ruling LDF will be marginalised by 4 seats. BJP will get a seat for the first time in the history of the state.

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan will win the Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram seat. The exit polls conducted by Mathrubhumi News and Geowide India predicted that BJP will open an account in the state from Thiruvananthapuram seat.

NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan will win the elections with a majority votes of 37%, claims the exit polls. At the same time, UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor will gain 34% votes and LDF candidate C Divakaran will get 26% votes.

The exit poll claims that the LDF will in Attingal, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kozhikode.

The UDF will win Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Vadakara, Malappuram, Ponnanni, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakkudy, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, Kottayam, and Mavelikkara.