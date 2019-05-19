KeralaLatest News

BJP likely to win this seat predicts Mathrubhumi-Geowide exit poll

May 19, 2019, 10:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The exit poll survey conducted by Mathrubhumi and Geowide predicts a clear lead of UDF in Kerala. The exit poll results announced claims that UDF will grab 15 out of 20 seats in the state. The ruling LDF will be marginalised by 4 seats. BJP will get a seat for the first time in the history of the state.

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan will win the Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram seat. The exit polls conducted by Mathrubhumi News and Geowide India predicted that BJP will open an account in the state from Thiruvananthapuram seat.

NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan will win the elections with a majority votes of 37%, claims the exit polls. At the same time, UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor will gain 34% votes and LDF candidate C Divakaran will get 26% votes.

The exit poll claims that the LDF will in Attingal, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kozhikode.

The UDF will win Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Vadakara, Malappuram, Ponnanni, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakkudy, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, Kottayam, and Mavelikkara.

Tags

Related Articles

me

This medicine is being pulled out by the Health Ministry

Mar 17, 2018, 08:11 am IST

15 people feared killed in a cargo plane crash

Jan 15, 2019, 12:18 am IST

A CISF sub-inspector died in a fire incident

Mar 6, 2019, 09:26 pm IST

Snow Woman Bride’s Pic is Internet’s New Favourite: See Pics

Nov 22, 2018, 11:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close