Latest NewsNEWS
Trending

Case registered against Dattu Bhonkal, the Olympian rower for harassing wife

May 19, 2019, 07:06 am IST
Less than a minute

A case has been registered against the Olympian rower Dattu Baban for harassing his wife. It has been reported that the rower has been harassing his wife physically and mentally.

“Bhonkanal’s wife alleged that they got married and booked a marriage hall to declare it to their family but he did not appear. She also lost money” said the senior Police Inspector

As he was an army professional the case will be given to his headquarters but handled by the police.

The accused had won gold medals in Asian Games in last year and silver in 2015

Tags

Related Articles

Brazil parliament honored Manushi Chhillar, Miss World of 2017

Apr 24, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

“From tea-seller to Indian PM, Narendra Modi proves that transformational change is possible” , says Ivanka Trump

Nov 28, 2017, 07:22 pm IST

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Takes a Sarcastic Dig at BJP’s Radha Yatra

Nov 9, 2018, 10:35 am IST

Dileep to team up with Vysakh

Apr 14, 2019, 12:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close