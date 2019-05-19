Case registered against Dattu Bhonkal, the Olympian rower for harassing wife

A case has been registered against the Olympian rower Dattu Baban for harassing his wife. It has been reported that the rower has been harassing his wife physically and mentally.

“Bhonkanal’s wife alleged that they got married and booked a marriage hall to declare it to their family but he did not appear. She also lost money” said the senior Police Inspector

As he was an army professional the case will be given to his headquarters but handled by the police.

The accused had won gold medals in Asian Games in last year and silver in 2015