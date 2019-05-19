”Dear Monk Without a Purse … Who pays for the Wardrobe ..Camera Crew and the Fashion Show”, Prakash Raj trolls Narendra Modi

Actor Prakash Raj has trolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pilgrimage to Kedarnath and his meditation in the Himalayan caves. The South-Indian actor who is also an independent candidate from Bangalore has mocked Prime Minister in his social media handles.

” THE LIE LAMA ….DEAR Monk Without a Purse … WHO pays for the WARDROBE ..CAMERA CREW and the FASHION SHOW … #justasking”, Prakash Raj tweeted.

He yesterday also mocked Narendra Modi on his Facebook page.