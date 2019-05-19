Latest NewsIndia

”Dear Monk Without a Purse … Who pays for the Wardrobe ..Camera Crew and the Fashion Show”, Prakash Raj trolls Narendra Modi

May 19, 2019, 03:48 pm IST
Actor Prakash Raj has trolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pilgrimage to Kedarnath and his meditation in the Himalayan caves. The South-Indian actor who is also an independent candidate from Bangalore has mocked Prime Minister in his social media handles.

” THE LIE LAMA ….DEAR Monk Without a Purse … WHO pays for the WARDROBE ..CAMERA CREW and the FASHION SHOW … #justasking”, Prakash Raj tweeted.

He yesterday also mocked Narendra Modi on his Facebook page.

THE LIE LAMA ….DEAR Monk Without a Purse … WHO pays for the WARDROBE ..CAMERA CREW and the FASHION SHOW … #justasking

Gepostet von Prakash Raj am Sonntag, 19. Mai 2019

