Exit Poll: Modi Will return; NDA will get 306 seats

May 19, 2019, 06:40 pm IST
The Times Now- VMR exit poll predicted that Prime minister Narendra Modi will regain power in the national capital again.

The exit poll survey predicted that NDA led by BJP is likely to win 306 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The UPA will get around 136 seats.

The Times Now-VMR Exit Poll 2019 was carried out between April 11 and May 19, 2019. The survey was carried out at 3,211 unique locations. The cumulative sample of the poll was more than 40,000 voters across the country. The exit poll also worked on samples of another 40,000 voters that carefully mirrored the demography, its swing segments, representation of past behaviour, and modelling of current voting intention.

An exit poll is a survey of voters as they come out of the polling booths.

